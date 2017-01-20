Spilled Skittles Turn Wisconsin Road Red

Copyright 2017 NPR. To see more, visit http://www.npr.org/.

RACHEL MARTIN, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Rachel Martin with a story about what could be in your hamburger. It starts in Wisconsin, where a whole bunch of red Skittles were found on a road. Officials figured out that the candies fell out of a truck that was taking them to be used in cattle feed. One farmer said it's a good way to give cows, quote, "cheap carbs." The sheriff's department posted the story on its Facebook page. One commenter called it absolutely gross. Another said - hey, strawberry Skittles equals strawberry milk, right? It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.