Spike Reported In Sexually Transmitted Diseases In Santa Barbara County

There’s a spike in the number of sexually transmitted disease cases on the Central and South Coasts.

Santa Barbara County Public Health officials say the numbers reflect statewide and nationwide trends.

During the last five years, there’s been a 29% increase in the number of chlamydia cases in the county. It’s the most common of the sexually transmitted diseases in the county, with nearly 2300 cases reported last year.

The number of gonorrhea cases went up by 213% from 2011 to 2016, to more than 300 cases last year.

Syphilis showed the biggest percentage of growth, up 400%, but the number of cases overall is small growing from five in 2011 to 25 last year.

County Health officials say sexually active individuals should get annual STD screenings to protect their health.