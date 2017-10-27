Catalonia Declares Independence, As Spain Prepares To Seize Power

Lawmakers in Catalonia have voted in favor of declaring independence from Spain, as the government in Madrid readies for a takeover of the semi-autonomous region.

Secessionists have a slight majority in the parliament, but the vote on Thursday was 70 in favor of independence, 10 against and 2 blank ballots, the Associated Press reports — because most of the pro-unity opposition left the vote in protest before the ballots were cast.

One member of the opposition protested the declaration of independence, saying it will leave pro-union Catalans "orphaned without a government." Pro-independence Catalans, meanwhile, celebrated outside the parliament building.

Thousands of people had gathered to watch the vote, waving flags and chanting "freedom" as regional lawmakers debated. After the vote, there was cheering and dancing, the AP writes.

Spain says it will not tolerate any claim of independence.

Earlier on Thursday, Spain's Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy has asked the country's Senate for the power to impose direct rule over secessionist Catalonia and says he would use it first to depose the region's president.

Rajoy delivered an impassioned speech to loud applause in the chamber, insisting that Catalonia's declaration of independence is "a clear violation of the laws, of democracy, of the rights of all, and that has consequences."

The Spanish premier said he would immediately dismiss Catalan President Carles Puigdemont if the Senate approved invoking Article 155 of Spain's Constitution, allowing it to abrogate Catalonia's autonomy.

On Thursday, Catalan President Carles Puidgemont said no to a regional election that might have helped to calm tensions with Madrid.

As we have written previously: "Catalonia, which includes the city of Barcelona and is one of Spain's wealthiest and most culturally distinct regions, voted overwhelmingly on Oct. 1 to secede from Spain. Puigdemont then declared independence but suspended it in nearly the same breath while calling for talks with Madrid. Catalan lawmakers also passed articles of secession."

And NPR's Chris Benderev writes:



"The referendum went 90 percent in favor of independence, but with only about half of registered voters turning out. Massive street protests in favor of unity came a week after the vote." Spanish courts had already ruled the election illegal, and Spain's police countered pro-independence forces, in some cases violently, in an effort to stop the vote. ... More than one deadline for the clarification came and went with Puigdemont instead choosing an ambivalent stance: He proclaimed he now possessed a "mandate" to secede but was immediately pausing independence efforts to allow for talks."

