SpaceX Booster Used For Central Coast Launch Arrives In Los Angeles By Barge

Spectators saw an unusual sight Tuesday, as a rocket booster used to launch some satellites into orbit from Santa Barbara County was towed into Los Angeles Harbor.

Last Saturday, SpaceX successfully launched a rocket from Vandenberg Air Force Base carrying a cluster of small communication satellites into orbit. The booster then landed in a barge in the Pacific, and was towed into Los Angeles Harbor for eventual reuse.

Meanwhile, it looks like there will be a delay in the latest rocket launch planned for the Central Coast. An Atlas V rocket carrying a secret payload was scheduled to lift off from Vandenberg Air Force Base January 26th. United Launch Alliance officials say the delay has been prompted by an issue detected in the second stage booster during preflight checks.

There’s no word yet on a rescheduled liftoff date.