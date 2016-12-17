South Coast Zoo Turns Into Winter Wonderland This Weekend

Alisa Behar with America's Teaching Zoo says the animals will play in the snow on Sunday.

A zoo on the South Coast is being transformed into a winter wonderland this weekend.

America’s Teaching Zoo at Moorpark College is holding its annual Artic Lights Saturday and Sunday from 11 am to 5 pm. The zoo, which is part of an exotic animal training and management program at the college, is decorated in the holiday spirit. On Saturday, kids play in real snow, and on Sunday, animals play in the snow.

"Maybe our badger might come in the snow or our African serval or our raccoon might come out and experience the snow.," Alisa Behar with the Zoo said. "And, some of these animals have never seen snow before, so it's a fun reaction we get from some of the animals."

The festivities also include holiday-themed animal shows, hot chocolate, crafts and games. If you bring a string of working LED lights, you’ll get free admission for the day.