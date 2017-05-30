South Coast Woman Dies After Becoming Ill at Central Coast Festival

An autopsy is planned for Wednesday to try to determine the cause of death of a South Coast woman who died after attending a music festival over the holiday weekend.

Baylee Gatlin of Ventura was taken to Twin Cities Community Hospital in Templeton after she became ill at a music festival at Lake San Antonio, in Monterey County early Sunday morning. The 20 year old Ventura woman was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Catlin was attending a three day event called “Lighting In A Bottle,” which features music, dance, and performance art. A crowd estimated at about 25,000 people was on hand for the event.