South Coast Winter Warming Shelter For Homeless Needs Help

As the cold weather sets in, warming centers are opening up on the South and Central Coasts for people living on the streets.

The West Ventura County Regional Winter Warming Shelter at the Oxnard National Guard Armory has been open since December 7th. However, funding is needed to keep it open through the end of March.

"We would love to raise enough money so we can continue to stay open," Karl Lawson with the city of Oxnard said. "It's always a little bit of touch and go every year. But we count on the community to help us out."

Ventura county and the cities of Oxnard and Ventura have paid $240,000 to operate and staff the shelter, but they need at least $80,000 more.

The shelter runs seven days a week from 6 pm to 6 am, giving homeless people a safe place to sleep, along with restrooms, showers and a hot meal.