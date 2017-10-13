South Coast University Opens New $8 Million Dollar Art Complex

Friday is a big day for a South Coast university, which is officially opening a brand new 20,000 square foot, $8 million dollar art complex.

California Lutheran University’s William Rolland Art Center brings together studios, classrooms, and faculty offices for the first time. Up until the start of the current school year, the facilities were scattered around the Thousand Oaks campus.

The two story building includes more than a half dozen types of studios for everything from painting to multimedia projects. Half of the money for the complex came from William Rolland of Malibu, who has also donated money for other campus facilities like its football stadium.

CLU is the parent of KCLU Radio.