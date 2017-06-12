South Coast Theater Company To Feature World Premiere Of Woody Allen Movie Turned Into Play

One of the oldest South Coast theater companies has announced plans for its new season, which will include the world premiere stage adaptation of a Woody Allan movie.

Santa Barbara’s Ensemble Theater Company will have a five show 2017-2018 season. It kicks off in October with “Husbands and Wives,” a stage version of the 1992 Woody Allen movie. The film was nominated for an Oscar for “Best Screenplay.” It’s only the second Allen film to be adapted to the stage.

The season also includes “Miss Bennet: Christmas at Pemberley,” which is based on some of Jane Austin’s famous characters; and “Cookin’ at the Cookery,” which is a look at jazz legend Alberta Hunter’s life.