South Coast Sewage Spill Larger Than First Reported, But Stopped Before It Can Reach Ocean

By 25 minutes ago

New information on a South Coast sewage spill this week shows it was much larger than first thought, but that the flow was stopped before it could reach a popular beach.

The spill occurred Tuesday morning in the Goleta area, and was initially estimated at about a thousand gallons. Goleta Sanitary District officials say a partially plugged sewer line sent raw sewage through a manhole near a bike path at Nogal and Nueces Drives, and into a creek bed.

Because the creek empties into the ocean at Goleta Beach, a section of the beach was closed as a precaution.

But, Sanitary District officials say crews stopped the flow before it could spread from the immediate area of the spill, and pumped the approximately 2500 gallons of sewage back into the sewer system. The cleanup was completed Tuesday afternoon.

Tags: 
sewer spill
creek pollution
beach

Related Content

Section Of South Coast Beach Closed By Sewage Spill

By Apr 26, 2017

A sewage spill has closed a section of a South Coast beach.

More than 1000 gallons of untreated sewage flowed into a Goleta creek which flows into the ocean at Goleta Beach. The accident has closed the ocean for public use for a quarter of a mile on either side of the creek’s outfall into the ocean. The area has been posted with signs telling people to stay out of the water.

The spill occurred at the intersection of Nogal Drive and Nueces Drive in Goleta, and the untreated sewage flowed into Cieneguitas Creek.

Health Officials Warn About Water Runoff Contamination as Rain Comes to South, Central Coasts

By Oct 29, 2016

As rain comes to the South and Central Coast, Ventura and Santa Barbara County health officials are warning about the potential of storm water runoff contamination.

Authorities say rainfall could cause runoff that can flow into storm drains, channels, creeks and rivers that empty onto the beaches. Studies suggest that the runoff water carry disease causing bacteria to the beaches and into the ocean water.  Contact could pose health risks including rashes, fever, chills and ear infections. Beachgoers should avoid coming into contact with this water.

Erosion Endangers Beachfront Property on South Coast

By Jun 7, 2016

The year's violent winter waves have done some damage to the Goleta coastline, including a structure on Bacara Resort on Haskell's beach known as "the beach house."

The after tremendous erosion, the building may have to be relocated.