South Coast Missile Launch, Set For Tuesday, Delayed Due To Labor Dispute

By 41 minutes ago

There's been a schedule change for the launch of a Minuteman III missile from Vandenberg Air Force base  due to a labor dispute.

The labor dispute involves civilian contract employees working for RG Next, who want better wages and benefits.

The laborers were non-union until recently, when they joined the Teamsters. The base says the group is vital to launch operations.

The launch is part of a routine test.

The date was set for Tuesday, but moved to a new launch window between 11:39 p.m. Wednesday and 5:39 a.m. Thursday morning.

