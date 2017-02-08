South Coast Missile Launch, Set For Tuesday, Delayed Due To Labor Dispute

KCLU's John Palminteri reports on a delay in the launch of a missile because of a labor dispute on a South Coast Air Force Base.

There's been a schedule change for the launch of a Minuteman III missile from Vandenberg Air Force base due to a labor dispute.

The labor dispute involves civilian contract employees working for RG Next, who want better wages and benefits.

The laborers were non-union until recently, when they joined the Teamsters. The base says the group is vital to launch operations.

The launch is part of a routine test.

The date was set for Tuesday, but moved to a new launch window between 11:39 p.m. Wednesday and 5:39 a.m. Thursday morning.