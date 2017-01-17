South Coast Men Bring Back Nostalgic Part Of Americana By Refurbishing Antique Soda Machines

KCLU's Lance Orozco talks to two South Coast men who are bringing back a slice of Americana as they restore vintage soft drink machines

Coca-Cola is a sweet treat which has become a part of American culture.

A half century ago, the bright red machines were everywhere, and a dime would get you a bottle of Coke. Now, the machines are computerized and slick, and offer more choices. Who would have thought you could buy a soft drink with a credit card? But, who would have they might cost two bucks, or even more?

At a business on Thompson Boulevard in Ventura, two men are keeping a nostalgic, cheaper era of soft drink history alive. Their hobby, which they turned into a part time business, is restoring vintage Coke machines, which they now sell all over the world.

It started in the 1980’s, when Glen Boyd happened across an old Coke machine which he restored. His son in law, James Bagwell, also got the bug when he married into the family a decade ago.

The machines are a sideline. The main business is putting sunroofs in new cars. But, Glen Boyd says they always have old Coke machines on hand ready for restoration, so when they aren’t doing sunroofs, they are working on the machines.

In their Ventura business, OldCokeMachines.com, there’s a half dozen restored machines, ready to go out the door. There are more in an adjacent shop waiting for some TLC. Bagwell says he and Glen Boyd are constantly surfing the web looking for old Coke machines which will become their next projects. Thanks to the internet, they also sell them around the world, with fans buying them in Austria, New Zealand, and Europe.

They can sell for two to four grand each, depending on the vintage. But Boyd says it isn’t about the money. It’s doing something they enjoy, and it’s a bonus they can get paid to do it. They says the ultimate bonus is seeing the excitement, and joy the refurbished machines bring to others.

OldCokeMachines.com