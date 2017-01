KCLU's Lance Orozco reports on a Santa barbara County man who overcame a life-threatening illness, and is celebrating his 50th birthday by running 50 miles in an effort to raise $50,000 for charity

A Santa Barbara County man is celebrating his 50th birthday in style.

He’s running 50 miles, in an effort to raise $50,000 for charity.

KCLU’s Lance Orozco reports there’s a special twist to the story, because this man overcame a serious medical issue to become a long distance runner.

