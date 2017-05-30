South Coast Man Helps With Education Efforts Linked To International Space Station

KCLU's Debra Greene reports on new ties between a Santa Barbara man and the International Space Station.

A South Coast man has a special connection to the International Space Station.

In 2013, Anacapa School students from Santa Barbara spoke to Astronaut Chris Cassidy who was aboard the International Space Station via a program called Amateur Radio on the International Space Station or ARISS.

The teacher of that class, Levi Maaia – who’s on the Board of the Santa Barbara Radio Club and is now earning his PhD in education at UC Santa Barbara – has been named to the ARRIS U.S Education Committee, which provides guidance on educational aspects of the program.

“I hope that any impact that I can have will allow the program to continue. It will allow people to see how important it is for the space program not only to inform what happens out in the universe but bring that science back to the classroom and back to people here on Earth.”