South Coast Man Gets Shot, Killed By Deputies In San Diego County

A man who was shot and killed by sheriff’s deputies on an Indian Reservation in San Diego County was apparently from the South Coast.

Authorities say 50-year-old Jeroen Peter Koornwinder of Santa Barbara had tried to hit sheriff’s deputies with his vehicle.

A report of a reckless driver sent deputies to the Barona Indian Reservation in Lakeside on Wednesday afternoon. They spotted a man in a truck and attempted to stop him. They say he was uncooperative and a chase began.

Sheriff's officials say when deputies tried to deploy a device to flatten his truck’s tires, the driver sped up and tried to hit them. Two deputies fired shots. The truck kept going, hitting a patrol car and then a Lexus before running off the road.

Koornwinder died at the scene. Three women in the Lexus were hurt. Two remain in the hospital, but they’re expected to survive.