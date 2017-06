Authorities are trying to determine what led to the death of a South Coast man who disappeared while dirt bike riding over the weekend.

Joseph Echavarria was riding with some friends in rural San Luis Obispo County near Pozo Sunday afternoon when he disappeared. San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s deputies and the CHP started a search.

Echavarria’s body was discovered. Officials say it appears the 57 year old Goleta man died from natural causes, but an autopsy is pending.