South Coast Man Celebrates 50th Birthday With 50 Mile Charity Run, Raising $50,000

We have an update to a story you heard Friday morning here on KCLU, about a Santa Barbara County man who planned to celebrate his 50th birthday in a special way by running 50 miles to try to raise $50,000 for charity.

Even though he was battling a cold, Dave Odell hit his 50 mile goal in a little under nine hours. The day-long event at Westmont College also met its financial goal, with more than $50,000 in pledges received.

Odell is a businessman who also serves as Athletic Director at Westmont College. The money raised will be split between the Westmont College Athletic Department, and the Santa Barbara Track Club.