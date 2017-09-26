South Coast Hospital Scene Of Stabbing; Suspect Arrested

Investigators say a man fired from his construction job at a Ventura County hospital returned to the site, and stabbed one of his former supervisors.

Ventura County Sheriff’s detectives say Jason Mathers showed up at Pleasant Valley Hospital in Camarillo just after 2 p.m. Monday, and attacked the supervisor with a knife. Co-workers took the injured man to the hospital’s ER, which was only about 100 yards away.

The Camarillo man accused of the attack fled the scene, but he was arrested at about 9:30 Monday night at an Oxnard home. The 41 year old man is being held at the Ventura County Jail in lieu of a million dollars bail.

