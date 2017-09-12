South Coast Community Stunned After Two Women Found Dead In Possible Murder-Suicide

A South Coast community is in shock over what’s believed to be a murder-suicide which left two women dead.

Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s deputies were called to the 700 block of Aldus Drive in Goleta at around seven a.m. Tuesday by reports of an emergency at an apartment complex. Officers found a dead woman in an apartment, and a second dead woman in the building’s garage.

Investigators aren’t talking about what they think occurred, but say they don’t think there are any other suspects in the deaths.

The names of the women haven’t been released yet