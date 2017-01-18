South Coast Community Prepares For Possible Landslides From Heavy Rain

By 4 hours ago

After 5 years of drought,  the residents of La Conchita are seeing more rain than the area has soaked up in a long time.

La Conchita, which is off of Highway 101 south of Carpinteria, had major landslides in 1995 and 2005.

Ten people died in the 2005 slide.

At that time, about 16 inches of rain came down in a roughly two week period.

The three storms on the way will bring an estimated three to six inches of rain to coastal areas.

Community leader Mike Bell and others have met with emergency officials and have a warning system in place for residents.

That plan includes calling 911 at the first sign of anything dangerous, and honking car horns to alert the 300 residents.

Tags: 
landslide
mud
la conchita
drought
rain

