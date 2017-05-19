South Coast Community Hit By Third Murder In Less Than A Week

A South Coast community is being hit by a deadly crime wave, after becoming the scene of a third murder in less than a week.

A man was found with a gunshot wound on the 2700 block of El Dorado Avenue in Oxnard at about three this morning. He died a short time later at a hospital. The name of the victim hasn’t been released.

A man was found shot to death in Oxnard Tuesday night, and the body of another was discovered in the city Wednesday morning. Detectives were trying to determine if those killings were related.