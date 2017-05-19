South Coast Community Hit By Third Murder In Less Than A Week

By 1 hour ago

A South Coast community is being hit by a deadly crime wave, after becoming the scene of a third murder in less than a week.

A man was found with a gunshot wound on the 2700 block of El Dorado Avenue in Oxnard at about three this morning. He died a short time later at a hospital. The name of the victim hasn’t been released.

A man was found shot to death in Oxnard Tuesday night, and the body of another was discovered in the city Wednesday morning. Detectives were trying to determine if those killings were related.

Tags: 
oxnard shooting
murder

Related Content

Identity Of Central Coast Murder Victim Released

By Apr 17, 2017

Authorities have now released the name of a Central Coast woman they say is a murder victim, but still won’t talk about what they think happened.

Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s deputies were called to the 100 block of Goodwin Road in the unincorporated part of Santa Maria at around 7 a.m. Sunday by reports of an injured woman.

Officers arriving on the scene found the body of a woman.

She’s been identified as Elyse Marie Erwin of Santa Maria. Detectives aren’t talking about the cause of death, or what they think led to the killing of the 28 year old woman.

Man On Trial For Murder Of Ex-Girlfriend In Santa Barbara Has Change Of Heart, Pleads Guilty

By Apr 26, 2017

A man on trial for the October, 2014 murder of his ex-girlfriend in Santa Barbara had pled guilty to second degree murder, and agreed to a 16 year sentence in state prison.

Prosecutors say Aubrey Dupree Wadford stabbed Angela Lasky to death in the apartment they had been sharing while their two year old daughter was sleeping in a nearby room. Even though their relationship was apparently over, the two were living together to care for the child.

Neighbors testified during the trial that the duo fought frequently.

Man Shot To Death On South Coast

By Mar 14, 2017

Authorities are investigating a murder on the South Coast.

Police were called to the 100 block of Dolores Court in Oxnard just before 10 p.m. Monday by reports of a shooting. They found a man in his 40’s who had been shot. Paramedics pronounced him dead at the scene.

His name hasn’t been released pending notification of relatives. Oxnard Police aren’t saying what they think led to the killing.