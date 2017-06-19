South Coast College Expands, Reorganizes Free And Fee Based Outreach Classes

Some changes are being made at a college on the South Coast in an effort to reach more people in the community.

Santa Barbara City College is undergoing a reorganization and expansion of some of its noncredit and fee-based programs. These courses will now fall under a new umbrella called School of Extended Learning.

Luz Reyes-Martin with SBCC says the city college is trying to meet the needs of the community.

“They want more opportunities for knowledge and personal growth in this area of noncredit classes. So, this is really an investment where we really can serve our community,” said Reyes-Martin.

Some of the noncredit, tuition free classes now under this new umbrella include English as a second language, computer and career skills and health and wellness. They also include fee-based courses offered through the Center for Lifelong Learning.