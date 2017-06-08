South Coast City Part Of Statewide Crackdown On Disabled Parking Placard Abuse

A statewide crackdown on disabled parking placard abuse in California led to 135 people being cited in May, including some on the South Coast.

State Department of Motor Vehicles investigators conducted operations in 16 communities. The May sweep included the City of Ventura, with investigators talking to more than 60 drivers using placards, and ultimately citing 13 of them.

People cited on the misdemeanor charge have to appear in court, face potential fines of $250 to $1000, and if convicted have it recorded on their driving record. Investigators confiscate the placards on the spot.

The statewide crackdown is intended to insure parking spaces for those with disabilities are available to those who legitimately need them.