South Coast City Hires New City Manager

A man who’s been interim City Manager for a Ventura County community has been promoted to the top job.

The Thousand Oaks City Council unanimously selected Andrew Powers as City Manager. Powers has been with the city for nearly a decade, and has been Assistant City Manager since 2013. Before that, he worked for the cities of Ventura and Raleigh, North Carolina managing media relations. He was appointed interim City manager last July.

Powers filled the vacancy created by the firing of Scott Mitnick, who was involved in a controversy over his solicitation of donations for baseball facilities at a local high school while his son was on the team. Mitnick recently took a new job as Administrative Officer for Sutter County, in Northern California.