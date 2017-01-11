South Coast City Hires New City Manager

A man who’s been interim City Manager for a Ventura County community has been promoted to the top job.

The Thousand Oaks City Council unanimously selected Andrew Powers as City Manager. Powers has been with the city for nearly a decade, and has been Assistant City Manager since 2013. Before that, he worked for the cities of Ventura and Raleigh, North Carolina managing media relations. He was appointed interim City manager last July.

Powers filled the vacancy created by the firing of Scott Mitnick, who was involved in a controversy over his solicitation of donations for baseball facilities at a local high school while his son was on the team. Mitnick recently took a new job as Administrative Officer for Sutter County, in Northern California.

scott mitnick
thousand oaks

Former City Manager In Ventura County Named New Administrator For Northern California County

By Jan 3, 2017

A former City Administrator in Ventura County has been hired as administrator of a Northern California county.

Sutter County Supervisors Tuesday night formally approved the hiring of Scott Mitnick as their new County Administrator. Mitnick was with the City of Thousand Oaks for 16 years, including 11 as City Administrator.

Thousand Oaks Appoints Interim City Manager

By Jul 14, 2016

A city council in Ventura County which fired its city manager has appointed its assistant city manager to temporarily fill the post.

The Thousand Oaks City Council fired Scott Mitnick last week, without detailing the specifics for the action.

Assistant City Manager Andrew Powers was named interim city manager this week, while the city council looks at what it wants to do on a permanent basis. Powers joined the city’s staff in 2007 as its public information officer, and was upped to Assistant City Manager in 2013.