South Coast Bus System Looking At Major Changes To Deal With Dropoff In Ridership, Increased Costs

By 1 minute ago

A South Coast city is looking at major changes in bus service in response to declining ridership, and rising costs.

The City of Moorpark is looking at modifying bus routes, as well as eliminating free trips for senior citizens. The proposed route changes include dropping service into three shopping centers, although the plan calls for establishing new bus stops within walking distance of the centers.

The city commissioned a transit study to come up with ways to improve efficiency and cost effectiveness.

The Moorpark City Council will consider the changes when it meets next Wednesday night.

Tags: 
Moorpark
busses

Related Content

South Coast Bus System Gets Federal Grant To Buy New Cleaner Busses

By Sep 12, 2016

A South Coast bus system is getting federal funding to replace some of its oldest and most polluting busses.

The Department of Transportation is giving Santa Barbara County’s Metropolitan Transit District $5.6 million dollars. It will allow the district to replace 14 of its older busses with clean diesel, or battery electric vehicles between now and 2018.

Nationwide, the Department of Transportation awarded $211 million dollars for 61 projects to improve bus service.

"Bad News Bears" Cast Including Moorpark Man To Reunite In Ventura County For Theater Benefit

By Jun 20, 2016

He’s known in Ventura County as a community leader who’s served on school boards and city councils. But, he has a surprising secret.