South Coast Bus System Looking At Major Changes To Deal With Dropoff In Ridership, Increased Costs

A South Coast city is looking at major changes in bus service in response to declining ridership, and rising costs.

The City of Moorpark is looking at modifying bus routes, as well as eliminating free trips for senior citizens. The proposed route changes include dropping service into three shopping centers, although the plan calls for establishing new bus stops within walking distance of the centers.

The city commissioned a transit study to come up with ways to improve efficiency and cost effectiveness.

The Moorpark City Council will consider the changes when it meets next Wednesday night.