Investigators say a heat source too close to combustible materials sparked a fire which heavily damaged a popular South Coast brewhouse.

The blaze was discovered just before four a.m. Wednesday on the 200 block of West Montecito Street, in Santa Barbara. Firefighters discovered smoke coming from the roof of the Brewhouse Bistro & Brewery when they reached the scene.

They were able to quickly knock down the blaze. No one was hurt.