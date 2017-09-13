South Coast Airport Gets Federal Grant To Help Expand Aircraft Storage

KCLU's Lance Orozco takes listeners along on a ride on a historic plane visiting Ventura County. The Ford Tri-Motor was the first mass-produced airline in America, and the plane visiting Camarillo was part of the nation's first coast to coast airline service
It’s an incredible sight that attract crowds wherever it lands.
It’s a Ford Tri-Motor, a type of plane which was world’s first mass produced airliner. This plane visiting Camarillo Airport was built in 1928, and was one of the actual aircraft used to start the first coast to coast passenger airline service. As the name implies, it has three engines, and has a distinctive all silver corrugated steel finish.
Now, the plane is operated as a flying museum by America’s Experimental Aircraft Association Foundation, not just educating people but giving them the chance to go on the flight of a lifetime.