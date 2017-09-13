South Coast Airport Gets Federal Grant To Help Expand Aircraft Storage

A South Coast airport which has a huge shortage of hangar space has received a federal grant which will help efforts to ease the problem.

Camarillo Airport is getting $3.7 million dollars from the Federal Aviation Administration to build a new aircraft parking area. The 16,000 square foot apron will set the stage for the addition of new hangar space.

There’s currently a five year waiting list for hangar space at the airport.

