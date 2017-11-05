Soldier Originally From Ventura County Dies In Afghanistan

A U.S. Army Special Forces soldier based in Colorado, but originally from Ventura County has died in Afghanistan.

Sgt. First Class Stephen Cribben was from Simi Valley. Department of Defense officials say the 33 year old soldier was killed in action Saturday in the Logar Province as part of a combat operation. He was assigned to the 2nd Battalion, 10th Special Forces Group. There’s no word on what led to the death.

Cribben had been in the Army for nearly 15 years, and has been decorated multiple times, including with a Bronze Star.

special forces
afghanistan

