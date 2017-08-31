The Smartphone Generation: Less Sex, Fewer Drinks, More Depression

People who are growing up with smartphones are having less sex and drinking less alcohol than previous generations, some research indicates. Other studies also show this generation is more depressed, lonelier, more isolated and getting less sleep.

Psychologist Jean M. Twenge says these young consumers, a group she calls iGen, is “on the brink of a mental-health crisis.”

Has the smartphone harmed an entire generation?

GUESTS

Jean Twenge, Psychology professor, San Diego State University; author of “iGen: Why Today’s Super-Connected Kids Are Growing Up Less Rebellious, More Tolerant, Less Happy–and Completely Unprepared for Adulthood”

Adam Pletter, Child psychologist based in Bethesda, Maryland who specializes in the healthy use of digital technology; he teaches a course, iParent, on parenting in the digital age

