Small Batch Edition: The Golden Globes

Sunday night's Golden Globes were, in the great tradition of the Golden Globes, full of unexpected winners and a certain fondness for Hollywood itself. In this case, that fondness manifested itself in part through a sweep of the musical/comedy film awards for La La Land, which — in case you haven't yet heard — is about dreamers.

Elsewhere, Meryl Streep talked Trump, Donald Glover cleaned up, Tracee Ellis Ross had her moment, and awards shows continued to be the gift that may not keep on giving, but certainly keeps on going.

It's just the beginning of awards season, but we'll be with you till the end. Meanwhile, we'll have a full episode of Pop Culture Happy Hour this Friday, covering Hidden Figures and the new One Day At A Time.

