Here and Now

A Slow And Steady Approach To Chemotherapy

By editor 49 minutes ago

When doctors treat cancer with chemotherapy, they usually attack the tumor as aggressively as the patient can bear. Then, after a break, they do it again. And again.

But that hard-hitting chemo tactic can have a downside: a few resistant cancer cells may survive, and the cancer can come back.

Now some cancer specialists are trying a gentler, steadier kind of treatment that aims not to cure cancer, but to keep it at bay. Carey Goldberg (@commonhealth) from Here & Now contributor WBUR reports.

