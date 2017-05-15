Sick South Coast Seabirds Get Help From Rescue Volunteers

KCLU's John Palminteri reports on sick seabirds on the South Coast, which are getting help from volunteers.

Seabirds on the verge of dying are being rescued in large numbers by volunteers.

The Wildlife Care Network, which is in charge of the effort, says it has received many calls to pick up the birds on local beaches.

It's believed that domoic acid in the ocean is affecting fish, which are in turn spreading it to the birds.

Most of the birds are disoriented, which prompts the public to call in for a rescue.

This year, loons have been hit particularly hard, although the domoic acid can also cause pelicans to get sick as well.