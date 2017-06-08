Shorebirds On South Coast Struggling After Hard Winter, Spring

The late winter and early spring months have been hard on South Coast shorebirds.

Their diet of certain fish was unfortunately tainted with domoic acid, and that's lead to serious and sometimes fatal illnesses.

The Channel Islands Marine and Wildlife Institute covers the sands in Ventura and Santa Barbara County.

It says the number of rescues is just now dropping off.

Not long ago, they were getting numerous calls each week to beaches in the area, to evaluate or rescue a bird or injured mammal.

Overall, they describe it as a very busy start to the year.

domoic acid
channel islands marine and wildlife institute
channel islands

