Shootings Leave Two Dead In South Coast City; Detectives Say Killings May Be Related

Police in a South Coast city are investigating a pair of murders they say may be related.

Oxnard Police detectives say a man was shot on the 300 block of North G Street just after nine Tuesday night. The 29 year old Oxnard man was pronounced dead a short time later at a hospital.

Then, early Wednesday morning the body of another shooting victim was found on the 5400 block of Perkins Road.

While the body wasn’t discovered until about 5:30 a.m., detectives determined that the 23 year old victim was shot close to the same time as the first victim.

Nearby residents heard gunshots, but apparently didn’t report it at the time because they thought it might be fireworks.

Investigators say they don’t have a motive for the killings.

They are working around the clock on the cases, and patrols have been beefed up in the area. The names of the victims haven’t been released yet.