Shooting On South Coast Injures Three People

A shooting on the South Coast has left three people injured.

Santa Paula Police say officers responded just before 3 a.m. Saturday to a trailer park in the 200 block of South Beckwith Road. An investigation determined that three people were confronted by two suspects before the shooting occurred.

Thirty-four-year-old Robert Villanueva of Santa Paula was arrested for three counts of attempted murder. A 16-year-old boy is being held at Ventura County Juveile Hall. The third suspect was released and a fourth fled.

The victims -- identified as a 19-year-old man, a 30-year-old man and a 17-year-old girl – all from Santa Paula – are being treated at Ventura County Medical Center. A male victim is in surgery. The other two victims sustained non life threatening injuries.

Authorities say two of the suspects and one of the victims are documented gang members.