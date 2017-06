A popular South Coast pier heavily damaged by winter storms has been repaired, and will reopen this weekend.

The Ventura Pier is a California landmark, built in 1872 as a wharf for commercial use. But, this winter, it was battered by a pair of storms which heavily damaged it, and closed it to the public.

Ventura’s Fleet and Facilities Manager, Mary Joyce Ivers, says after four months of work, repairs are complete. Insurance is covering $1.2 of the $1.4 million dollar repair cost.

The Ventura Pier will reopen Saturday with a public ceremony beginning at 10 a.m