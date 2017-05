A popular Santa Barbara County beach is open to the public this holiday weekend, but some people might have second thoughts about going into the water after a man was bitten by a shark.

The attack happened Thursday morning, off of Refugio State Beach. A diver swam to shore after being bitten by a shark. The wound wasn’t life threatening, and the man was able to drive himself to a hospital for treatment.

State Parks officials think the shark was a big one, perhaps more than six feet long. They recommended that people stay out of the water at the beach until this afternoon.