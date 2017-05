Three small earthquakes hit the South Coast on Saturday afternoon.

The U.S. Geological Survey is reporting the largest of the quakes was a 3.2-magnitude temblor that struck about eight miles off the coast of Santa Barbara at 1:32 pm. At the same time, a 2.6-magnitude quake occurred 12 miles off the coastline. At 12:37 pm, a 2.8-magnitude earthquake hit eight miles off the coast from Santa Barbara.

Some residents reported feeling a weak jolt. But there are no reports of damage or injuries.