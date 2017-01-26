Seven Charged In Connection With Ventura County Drug Ring


  Authorities Seize more than $6 million dollars in Ventura County drug operation
    (Ventura County Sheriff's Office Photo)

Seven people have been charged after law enforcement officers say they broke up a ring which was smuggling cocaine, heroin, and methamphetamine from Mexico into Ventura County.

Ventura County Sheriff’s narcotics detectives, working with other local agencies and the DEA opened an investigation last July. They discovered a ring was importing drugs into the county through Oxnard.

Detectives say the operation included people in Los Angeles, Orange, Riverside, and San Bernardino counties.

Along with the charges being filed against seven people, $6.7 million dollars worth of drugs was seized, including 39 kilograms of cocaine, and 57 pounds of methamphetamine.

