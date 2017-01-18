Series Of Storms On Track To Hit Central, South Coasts

By 2 hours ago

The first in a trio of storms appears to be on track to arrive on the Central and South Coasts Wednesday night.

We could see between three quarters of an inch, to an inch and a quarter of rain overnight, with possibly more than two inches in some foothill and mountain areas. The storm is now expected to move south of our area Thursday morning.

The second storm will arrive late Thursday night, with the heaviest rain coming Friday morning. The amount of rainfall from this system will depend on how quickly the jet stream moves it through the region. Totals of more than an inch are possible for coastal and inland areas, with more than two inches for foothills and mountains.

The exact timing of the third system is still a little uncertain, but it now appears it will arrive earlier than expected. There could be rain throughout the Central and South Coasts for much of Sunday, with the highest rainfall totals of the three storms possible.

Tags: 
rain
storms

Related Content

South Coast Community Prepares For Possible Landslides From Heavy Rain

By 5 hours ago

After 5 years of drought,  the residents of La Conchita are seeing more rain than the area has soaked up in a long time.

La Conchita, which is off of Highway 101 south of Carpinteria, had major landslides in 1995 and 2005.

Ten people died in the 2005 slide.

Storm Soaks South, Central Coasts

By Jan 7, 2017

The South and Central Coasts are being soaked as a storm brings wet weather to the region throughout the weekend.

Ventura County experiences heavy rain on Saturday. By the afternoon, the heavy rain shifts to Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo counties.

"The low pressure system in the Gulf of Alaska is really helping stream this moisture up across California," National Weather Service Meteorologist Rich Thompson said. "You might have heard the term, 'the Atmospheric River.' That's what this is.  And, so, you have these sort of patterns set up -- gets you rain all up and down the state of California."