Series Of Storms On Track To Hit Central, South Coasts

The first in a trio of storms appears to be on track to arrive on the Central and South Coasts Wednesday night.

We could see between three quarters of an inch, to an inch and a quarter of rain overnight, with possibly more than two inches in some foothill and mountain areas. The storm is now expected to move south of our area Thursday morning.

The second storm will arrive late Thursday night, with the heaviest rain coming Friday morning. The amount of rainfall from this system will depend on how quickly the jet stream moves it through the region. Totals of more than an inch are possible for coastal and inland areas, with more than two inches for foothills and mountains.

The exact timing of the third system is still a little uncertain, but it now appears it will arrive earlier than expected. There could be rain throughout the Central and South Coasts for much of Sunday, with the highest rainfall totals of the three storms possible.