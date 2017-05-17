Series Of Small Earthquakes Continues In Santa Barbara County

The aftershocks continue in the wake of a pair of earthquakes off the Santa Barbara County coastline Tuesday night, but they are so small people aren’t noticing them.

A magnitude 4.1 and a magnitude 3.0 quake occurred just before 10 last night in the ocean about eight miles west of Isla Visla. People from Carpinteria to the Santa Maria Valley reported feeling the quakes, but there was no damage reported.

Since then, there have been eight smaller quakes ranging from magnitude 1.6 to 2.2. The most recent one occurred just before one Wednesday afternoon. They’re so small that while seismographs detected them, most of them weren’t felt by people.