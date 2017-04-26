Section Of South Coast Beach Closed By Sewage Spill

A sewage spill has closed a section of a South Coast beach.

More than 1000 gallons of untreated sewage flowed into a Goleta creek which flows into the ocean at Goleta Beach. The accident has closed the ocean for public use for a quarter of a mile on either side of the creek’s outfall into the ocean. The area has been posted with signs telling people to stay out of the water.

The spill occurred at the intersection of Nogal Drive and Nueces Drive in Goleta, and the untreated sewage flowed into Cieneguitas Creek.