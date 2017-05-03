Second Missile Test Launch From Santa Barbara County In A Week

  • An unarmed intercontinental ballistic missile is test launched from Vandenberg Air Force Base Wednesday morning
    (U.S. Air Force photo by Second Lt. William Collette)

For the second time in a week, an intercontinental ballistic missile has been successfully test launched from the Central Coast.

An unarmed Minuteman III missile was launched from Vandenberg Air Force Base at 12:02 Wednesday morning.  The missile flew to a test range in the Western Pacific. 

A similar launch took place last Wednesday.  While they are considered a routine test of personnel and equipment, the tests have received more attention than in the past because of simmering tension with North Korea over its missile development program.

