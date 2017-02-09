Search Underway For Potentially Armed, Dangerous Man On Central Coast

Authorities on the Central Coast are looking for a potentially armed and dangerous convicted felon who had a small arsenal in a room he was renting.

Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s deputies, probation officers and Lompoc Police went to check on Carlos Davis at around six a.m. yesterday, after learning he might be violating the terms of his release.

When they arrived, they discovered the door of the room he rented on Jupiter Way in Lompoc was locked. Concerned that he was possibly armed, they backed out of the house, and called for a SWAT Team. Nearby Maple High School was placed on lockdown.

After about three hours, the SWAT team forced entry into the room, and discovered the 32 year old Bakersfield man was gone. However, they found an assault rifle, three handguns, numerous rounds of ammunition, and drugs.