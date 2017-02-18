Search Underway For Man Swept Away By Flood Waters In Ventura County

Three people were rescued, but the search is continuing for a fourth person who was swept away when heavy rainfall quickly flooded a barranca area in the Conejo Valley.

Ventura County Sheriff’s deputies, firefighters, a Search and Rescue team and a helicopter responded to a call of some people stranded by high water on the 1200 block of Camino Dos Rios in Thousand Oaks just after 2 p.m. Friday.

They found, and rescued three people. The trio told the rescuers that a fourth man had been swept away by the water. Search efforts have failed to turn up any sign of the fourth man, who hasn’t been identified yet.

