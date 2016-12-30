Search Underway For Couple Last Seen On Central Coast

A search is underway for a Los Angeles area couple which failed to return home from a camping trip, and was last seen on the Central Coast.

Brian Fernandez and Olivia Hannah Gonzalez have been missing for more than a week after leaving for a trip to Big Sur. The last trace of the North Hollywood couple was last Friday, when they used a credit card in Cambria. They had been expected to return on Christmas Day.

Gonzalez is Hispanic, 5 foot 6 inches tall, weighing 120 pounds, with blonde hair and brown eyes. Fernandez is 5 foot 8, weighs 160 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

They were driving a tan 2002 Honda Civic four-door with California license plate number 5VUD295.