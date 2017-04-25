Search For Missing Southern California Boy Now Focused In Santa Barbara County

The search for a missing Southern California boy has moved to Santa Barbara County.

Five year old Aramazd Andressian Junior of South Pasadena was last seen on April 15th, when his father picked him up at the Baldwin Park Police Department in a custody exchange.

Aramazd Andressian failed to return the child, leading to the start of a big search over the weekend. Officials say the man has been uncooperative with authorities. Investigators discovered that the father was at Lake Cachuma last Friday.

Authorities are using search dogs onshore, and divers underwater to see if they can find any traces of the boy.