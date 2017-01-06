Search Efforts Suspended For Man Believed Lost In Central Coast Car Accident

Efforts to find the body of a young man presumed killed when a car plunged over a Central Coast cliff have been suspended until next week because of a storm moving into the region.

Olivia Gonzales and Brian Fernandez of North Hollywood disappeared last month on a camping trip to Big Sur. The wreckage of their car was found earlier this week more than 300 feet down a cliff off of Highway 1, near Ragged Point in San Luis Obispo County.

The 20 year old woman’s body was recovered, but the young man’s wasn’t found. Authorities think he was thrown into the ocean by the crash.