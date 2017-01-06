Search Efforts Suspended For Man Believed Lost In Central Coast Car Accident

By 6 seconds ago

Efforts to find the body of a young man presumed killed when a car plunged over a Central Coast cliff have been suspended until next week because of a storm moving into the region.

Olivia Gonzales and Brian Fernandez of North Hollywood disappeared last month on a camping trip to Big Sur. The wreckage of their car was found earlier this week more than 300 feet down a cliff off of Highway 1, near Ragged Point in San Luis Obispo County.

The 20 year old woman’s body was recovered, but the young man’s wasn’t found. Authorities think he was thrown into the ocean by the crash.

MISSING COUPLE

Wreckage Of Car Found On Central Coast Definitely That Of Missing Southern California Couple

By Jan 4, 2017

Authorities have confirmed the wreckage of a car found off of a Central Coast cliff is that of a missing Southern California couple, and have positively identified the body of one of the victims.

Search Underway For Couple Last Seen On Central Coast

By Dec 30, 2016

A search is underway for a Los Angeles area couple which failed to return home from a camping trip, and was last seen on the Central Coast.

Brian Fernandez and Olivia Hannah Gonzalez have been missing for more than a week after leaving for a trip to Big Sur. The last trace of the North Hollywood couple was last Friday, when they used a credit card in Cambria. They had been expected to return on Christmas Day.