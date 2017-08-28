Search On For Child Predator In Ventura County

Authorities say they are looking for a sexual predator who tried to lure a teenage girl into a car in Ventura County.

Ventura County Sheriff’s deputies say a man drove a car near the intersection of Arneill Road in Camarillo Monday morning and tried to get a teenage girl walking down the street to get into his car. Investigators say when she refused he offered her money and propositioned her.

The girl called 911, and the man fled. Investigators say he was a Hispanic man in his 20’s with a shaved head, driving a blue four door sedan, possibly a Toyota.