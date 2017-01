KCLU's Lance Orozco reports on a holocaust survivor in Ventura County being honored on her 90th birthday with a community birthday party, and a scholarship in her name

A South Coast woman celebrated her 90th birthday in style this week, with a big party attended by hundreds of people.

What makes it more remarkable is that she almost never even made it to her 18th birthday, because at the time she was living in one of Nazi Germany’s infamous concentration camps.

KCLU’s Lance Orozco has the story.